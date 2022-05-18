JUNEAU — Spending of more than $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds was approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.
Requests to fund two county road projects were unanimously approved, but the remaining four requests for fiber optics, a men's shelter, upgrading toilets at county parks and funds for shelters at the Dodge County Fairgrounds were not granted until after lengthy debates by the 31 board members in attendance.
ARPA funds are part of the federal stimulus bill to aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial and tribal governments.
The project to replace fiber lines between Juneau and the St. Helena Road tower for $360,000 raised the most questions among the supervisors. The Dodge County Emergency Management Department requested $95,000 to replace the microwave unit on the tower.
Supervisor Richard Greshay was the first to ask why the price difference.
"The ARPA Project Evaluation Committee had four technical requests and decided to put them all together," said committee Chairman Andrew Johnson. Of the four requests, the committee was informed the estimated cost would be $360,000, he said.
The $360,000 figure is an estimate, Emergency Management Director Amy Nehls told the board. But some board members were not satisfied with having an estimate.
Supervisor David Guckenbeger proposed holding off on a vote until the numbers were firm. A motion to postpone a vote was defeated.
Information Technology Director Justin Reynolds said the estimate from civil engineering was provided in 2021. The board was told that to get more accurate figures for the projects, bids would have to be obtained.
According to the request, the point-to-point radio link is the main communication link between St. Helena to the Juneau towers. The county purchased the existing Harris Constellation microwave link in 2005. Harris stopped selling this product in December of 2010 and replacement parts are no longer available.
The cost of replacing the microwave at St. Helena with a similar product would be $95,000. However, the current microwave could be kept as a backup and replaced as the primary method of communication by running a fiber optic connection to St. Helena for the approximately $360,000 cost.
St. Helena is the primary tower for all the public safety communications in the county.
It was the committee's recommendation to forgo replacing the old microwave unit technology and provide funding for newer technology with fiber optics.
Supervisor Jody Steger noted the county could approve the $360,000 funding and if the project comes in under the estimate, the funds would go back into ARPA.
Supervisor Daniel Siegmann urged caution. "We don't need to jump in on this," he said. Siegmann suggested more road repairs be approved.
Supervisor Lisa Derr said the request was debated at the committee level. "I believe this is time sensitive," she said.
The board approved the funding request on a 26-5 vote with supervisors Jeff Breselow, Daniel Siegman, Michael Butler, Steven Kauffeld and Cathy Houchin voting against the resolution.
The funding for a men's shelter also drew many questions from supervisors before being approved on a 27-4 vote with supervisors Breselow, Rodger Frievalt, Siegmann and Butler voting against.
Johnson pointed out the county currently has no men's shelter. "If we can help some people, we should. It is a very serious problem," he added.
The funding request for $175,000 was made by the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council. The request is for funds to purchase an existing house in Dodge County, preferably in the Beaver Dam area. A men's shelter was open seven years ago. But on Dec. 31, 2019 the shelter's lease expired forcing relocation. With the pandemic, shelter services were interrupted. The Central Wisconsin Community Action Council has since been searching the market for a men's shelter.
The ideal shelter house would have at least four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, total kitchen facilities, water and dryer hookups, garage, living room and backyard for recreation. It is predicted to serve at least 55 homeless men a year.
Supervisor Donna Maly said she works with the United Way and between $92,000 to $98,000 is spent each year to pay for hotels for homeless men.
Funds in the amount of $372,000 were granted to the county for toilet replacements at Astico and Ledge county parks. The amount is lower than the original request of $397,000 to replace vault toilets. The funding request was approved on a 28-2 vote, with one supervisor abstaining. Those voting against the funding were Siegmann and Butler.
Parks Director Bill Ehlenbeck told the board if the parks do not have vault toilets, at least half of the camping sites will be shut down. "This is an opportunity to use ARPA funds instead of sales tax or levy," he added.
"I strongly favor something that does not cut our campsites in half," said Derr. She noted many young people are taking to the outdoors and camping is one of those activities.
Without the support of finance committee, a funding request for $60,000 for a pavilion and picnic shelter at the fairgrounds was granted. It was approved on a 28-3 vote with Breselow, Robert Boelk Jr. and Donna Maly voting against the funding.
Questions were raised about the fair board being a private entity and owning the grounds.
Supervisor Nancy Kavazanijan said she saw the books and most of the money taken in by the fair is used to pay for people who work there.
Steger thanked the fair association for being self-sustaining.
The highway projects that were approved include the reconditioning of County Highway J between State Highway 26 and County Highway M, 1.5 miles, to cost $700,000. The project is as joint effort between the county and the Village of Clyman. The village is responsible for pavement replacement beyond the center 22 feet of roadway within the village limits, along with any curb and gutter replacement. The village has received a Community Development Block Grant funds for the project.
The project will be bid and completed this year.
Funding was also approved for reconditioning 6.2 miles of County Trunk Q from State Highway 19 to County Highway K in the Town of Shields. The county will recycle the existing asphalt on site and add a new surface. The amount requested and approved was $1,977,800.
This project is set to be bid this month and completed this year.
Both road projects are engineered and ready to go, Frohling said in response to a question of why these two road projects were selected.
Dodge County is scheduled to receive $17.06 million in rescue act funds. Counties must commit to spending the money no later than 2024 and expend those funds no later than the end of 2026.
Dodge County received more than 72 project proposals from various municipalities, organizations and county agencies seeking a portion of the funding.The proposal requests amounted to $54.1 million.
