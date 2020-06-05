Reporting this week on the police-involved shooting death of a man on Watertown’s south side, the Daily Times stated that, not in anyone’s recent memory was there such an incident in the city’s history.
There was, however, an officer-involved shooting death. But it was back a bit — in 1899.
Watertown historian and 30-year police department officer and sergeant, Bob Webster, stopped by the paper Wednesday to remind readers that, indeed, there was a police-involved shooting in the city department’s background.
According to an article from September of 1899 in the Watertown Republican newspaper, Officer Lucius Bruegger shot and killed Gustave Dumpke near the corner of West Main and North Warren streets in an incident that occurred at 2 a.m. one Saturday. The article said the shooting apparently occurred in self-defense.
The story said Dumpke, together with two companions, “had been drinking and carousing downtown Saturday night and the police warned them to desist and retire to their homes.”
The men had made it part of the way home, but were still “being boisterous and noisy” and Bruegger threatened them with arrest unless they quieted down.
“Thereupon, the three attacked the officer, knocking him down, taking away his billy (club) and unmercifully pound(ed) him,” the story said.
The article said Bruegger fought bravely, but was badly injured and exhausted. He sustained severe head injuries.
“While lying on the ground and only as a last resort, he claims he pulled his revolver and fired, the bullet hitting Dumpke in the right neck, passing upward and lodging in the left temple,” the article said.
Bruegger was able to make it back to city hall and other officers pursued the matter while Bruegger was taken to a doctor.
“The officers visited the scene of the fight and found the dead body of Dumpke and brought it to the morgue,” the story said.
While on his way home, Bruegger ran across one of the men on “upper Main Street” and arrested him. The other man involved was arrested the next day, while on his job in Hartland.
As the investigation played out in subsequent days, the two other men involved were arrested on charges of assault with intent to murder and transported to the Jefferson jail.
“The dead man was taken to Juneau Monday and buried at the expense of Dodge County, of which he was a resident,” the story said.
Bruegger’s tenure with the Watertown Police Department lasted 23 years, through 1918.
A Watertown Daily Times obituary for Bruegger ran April 14, 1928, in which he was called “an efficient and trustworthy official.”
