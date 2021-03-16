Family, community seeks help to kick-start Elsie's heart

A Jefferson County baby has a long road ahead of her as she faces open-heart surgery and other lifesaving interventions, but she has the strong support of family, friends and community.
Elsie Jean Steinbach of rural Watertown was born Dec. 14, 2020 at Froedtert in Milwaukee, already under the care of medical experts from around the area.
Her team of doctors have also been working with Stanford University Hospital in Palo Alto California, where she will be traveling in April for open-heart surgery.
Though tiny and still ensconced in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Elsie also has a whole “army” of supporters, thanks to the many ties her family has with the Jefferson and Watertown communities.
Elsie is the daughter of Tim and Alexa (Wegner) Steinbach. Tim serves as a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Alexa, a 2012 Jefferson High School graduate, is a career firefighter and paramedic with the City of Watertown who also does paid-on-call work with the Jefferson Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service.
Elsie’s grandparents are Kim and the late John Steinbach and Heidi and Ron Wegner. Ron is well known as the Jefferson fire chief and the whole family has been incredibly involved in the local community for their whole lives.
That support has been crucial as the baby and her family face steep costs for the medical interventions she is receiving and the auxiliary costs of travel and expenses for her family members as they accompany her.
Elsie’s medical issues were detected before she was even born, when the 20-week anatomy scan showed she had a congenital heart defect.
Her parents said that after many echocardiograms and ultrasounds, Elsie was officially diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia with Vasal Septal Defect (VSD) and Major Aortopulmonary Collateral Arteries (MAPCAs).
A few weeks later, the family learned she also had bilateral clubbed feet, while Alexa had polyhydramnios (excess amniotic fluid).
“After bi-weekly appointments with our wonderful maternal fetal medicine team at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, we were able to make it to full term,” Alexa said.
Elsie was born at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, with pediatric cardiothoracic surgeons standing by in case the baby needed immediate intervention.
With the guidance of Elsie’s cardiology team, the family anticipated a short NICU stay at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin during which time they would gather the imaging and studies they would need to plan for her surgery.
“We fully expected to be home within several days to a week,” Alexa said.
However, other complications emerged that have kept Elsie in the NICU.
Since her birth, Elsie has also been diagnosed with 22q Deletion, also known as DiGeorge Syndrome. This syndrome led to Elsie’s tracheobronchomalacia, (also referred to as “lazy lungs,”) which required the baby to have a tracheostomy and left her dependent on a ventilator to breathe.
The syndrome also led to other problems, including hypoparathyroidism, hypocalcemia and seizures.
“Despite all this, Elsie is the sweetest, toughest, bravest little girl,” her family said. “Her chubby cheeks, thick head of hair and sometimes spicy attitude have made her a favorite of all the doctor and nurse friends she has made here at Children’s Hospital.”
Now that Elsie has had some time to grow, she is preparing to head to Stanford University and Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, California for more life-saving interventions.
Elsie’s particular heart defect is very rare and very challenging to fix on its own. With all of her additional complications, Elsie’s cardiologists at Children’s Hospital and St. Mary’s felt strongly that Elsie needed to be treated by the world experts in the procedure she will be facing.
These experts are Dr. Frank Hanley with Stanford’s Pulmonary Artery Reconstruction program, who created the Unifocalization procedure Elsie requires, and his colleague Dr. Michael Ma, who will be performing the actual surgery.
The family hopes that one surgery will fix the problem, but they’re fully aware that it might be just one step in a longer process, requiring a number of open-heart surgeries to finalize.
As such, Elsie and her family are preparing for a month-plus stay in California to allow for her post-operative recovery.
“Tim and I are filled with gratitude over the support the three of us have already received from family, friends, acquaintances, and strangers,” Alexa said, communicating with supporters on the “Kickstart Elsie’s Heart” GoFundMe page.
“Although we are still in the trenches and find it hard to see God’s goodness on the especially hard days, the acts of kindness and generosity that have been extended to us remind us of his love,” the mom continued.
“The case is very complicated and the surgery is very specialized,” said Elsie’s grandfather Ron Wegner of Jefferson.
“While the actual medical care is covered by insurance, the kind of extended travel and other associated costs are not,” Wegner said. “In addition, there could be more surgeries, more trips and continued hospitalization in her future.”
Fortunately, family, friends and community members have really stepped up to help Elsie and her family as they face the long road ahead of medical interventions.
Referred to as “Elsie’s Army,” community members have rallied around the little one, led by Jim Shuda, co-owner of Lake Country Heating and Cooling, and his wife Ruth, Tom and Amy Monogue, Ryan and Trish Hebbe, and Don & Jane Vogel.
“It’s quite a crew we’ve got pulling for Elsie,” Ron Wegner said.
“The response from Jefferson and the surrounding communities has been incredible,” the fire chief said. “We’ve just had an outpouring of support from Jefferson Fire Department and EMS, the Watertown emergency services, the sheriff’s department, friends, family, coworkers and more,” he said.
There have already been a couple of fundraisers in the Jefferson area, which saw tremendous support, and family friend Jim Shuda took charge of an online fund drive through GoFundMe.
Two more fundraiser events are set in the near future.
All day March 20, Hering’s Towne Inn in Jefferson will be donating 10% of its sales to Elsie’s fund.
Then the next Saturday, March 27, supporters will be hosting a BBQ pork competition and cookout at Jefferson’s Fair View Inn.
“We’ll have six barbecue teams facing off to create the best BBQ pulled pork, and we’ll be serving up meals both dine-in and carry-out,” Wegner said.
The menu will include a pulled pork sandwich, mac and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert for $15 a plate, with all proceeds going toward Elsie’s fund.
People can also drop checks off at any Jefferson County Premier Bank location or mail them directly to P.O. Box 294, Jefferson WI 53549. Checks should be made out to the “Kickstart Elsie’s Heart” fund.
Finally, Wegner said that as important as the monetary donations, the family asks for people’s prayers Elsie and their family.
“We can’t thank the community enough for all they have done to help,” Wegner said. “It has been phenomenal.”
