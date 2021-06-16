Mayor explains costs with seawall, plaza

Damage to the Rock River seawall is so extensive it will likely mean permanently closing the Main Street Plaza, rerouting the riverwalk and spending nearly $600,000 in engineering and construction costs to remedy.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland told council members Monday night it will cost $165,000 to repair just the visible part of the damaged seawall.
“We have been working on the issues we have with the plaza,” she said. “The area has been fenced off since 2019 so we hired MSA (Engineering) and received the quotes back (on the work).”
The plaza, which sits at at the southeast corner of the Main Street Bridge, has been the site of the Santa House. It is also a connecting point to the Riverwalk, and a gathering spot for several events.
While McFarland said $165,000 would only repair one bin, it would cost $385,000 to repair four bins of seawall.
“We began to prepare the 2021 budget for the one bin that’s in complete disrepair,” she said.
McFarland said during that time city crews found a “bulge” in the west wall of the plaza in 2019. She said city officials hired Ayres Associates of Madison to evaluate the plaza’s structure. Ayres Associates is an architectural and engineering services firm specializing in transportation, general civil, geospatial, environmental and architecture.
McFarland said Ayres Associates conducted an assessment of the plaza and the southwest corner of the Main Street Bridge girders.
Watertown City Engineer Jaynellen Holloway said earlier this year the firm noted that the walls rimming the plaza at the southeast corner of the bridge are old foundations for a building that once stood there. She said the windows in the lower level facing the river were filled with brick.
“After that visit with Ayres, it led to the closure of the plaza because it was unsafe,” McFarland said. “We came up with different options from do nothing and let nature take its course to a temporary repair to demolition and redesign.”
She said the city’s public works committee recommendation was to raze the plaza, which was deemed the most economical situation considering Watertown’s investment in creating the Town Square.
“It seemed the most logical at the time,” McFarland said.
She said the city reached out again to Ayres Associates in March and asked if the firm could move the seawall work from October of this year to this August.
McFarland said the city reviewed grant applications to cover the work, but were unsuccessful in meeting the needed criteria for them.
“We’re dealing with some high-level costs at this point,” McFarland said.
However, she said the expenditures do not include the potential of city staff assisting with the work, which would lower the overall costs. McFarland said the amount of city labor working with Ayres Associates depends on the progress associated with the Watertown’s street reconstruction project.
She said Ayres Associates came up with two proposals. The first, which is without a contingency fee, is $524,000. The second with an estimated 20% contingency fee is just under $630,000.
“We will have a couple of resolutions to use unrestricted funds,” McFarland said. “We have $165,000 budgeted to replace the seawall. We also have a reserve capital account under $94,000 from the Carriage Hill Use Path.”
She said the city also has $100,000 in the Downtown Main Street Improvement account, which, along with the seawall and Carriage Hill Use Path funds, brings the total to $360,000.
McFarland said the new runway at the airport will not happen this year because of the state’s progress on the project. She said it’s on the city’s capital projects plan for next year. However, McFarland said the city already borrowed the $225,000, but the city does have the “potentiality to use that $225,000” for this project.
She said with all of the money available it comes to more than $584,000.
“We’re in the ballpark to get all of the work completed,” she said. “The design that’s being put forward with the blessing of the public works committee would be to demolish the plaza and redesign the parking lot right behind the First Street buildings.”
McFarland said the redesign would send the riverwalk through the parking lot onto the sidewalk and then onto Main Street rather than going through the plaza to Main Street.
McFarland said she wanted to tell council members before she met with the Main Street Board Tuesday.
Holloway said the city anticipates having design and bidding documents for the demolition of the plaza and eight metal bins completed by early August.
She said the items would then head to the finance committee in August seeking approval to advertise bids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.