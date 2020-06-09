The fourth-grade students in the Jefferson County-area elementary schools usually take a spring field trip to the Jefferson County Courthouse to learn about things that go on there, but with this year’s COVID-19 concerns things went a little differently.
May 1 was Law Day and this year was the 25th annual event sponsored by the Jefferson County Bar Association.
“All area schools are invited to experience a Day at the Court House,” Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Monica Hall said. “Because of space limitations, the event is limited to the first 250 4th graders replying. Normally, the students tour the jail, watch the K-9 Unit, Dive and SWAT team demonstrations, meet the judges, participate in court house trivia contest and much more.”
Hall said a highlight of the day for the students is participating in a mock trial based on the “Three Little Pigs” fairytale. The big bad wolf (BB Wolf) is usually on trial for criminal damage to property to the three little pigs’ houses.
“Usually we have students in a courtroom mentored by local attorneys for this part of the day,” Hall said.
Hall has been a part of working with students on the mock trial as part of Law Day for years. This year was going to be her chance to have her son, who is in the 4th grade at West Elementary, in the courtroom finally learning what his mom does at work. With schools no longer meeting in person, Hall said she was saddened when it dawned on her she would not be able to have this experience with her son and his friends.
Then it occurred to her that there was a way to still have this field trip — virtually.
Attorney Danielle Thompson, Attorney Whitney DeVoe, Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Shock and Hall worked with students and teachers from East and West Elementary Schools in Jefferson to do a mock trial using Google Meet.
Judge Bennett Brantmeier, Jefferson County Circuit Court Branch 4, participated, but only on the condition he got to be the Big Bad Wolf. Brantmeier had been involved with Law Day since its inception as the lawyer coordinator for 22 years, and now as a judge for the last three.
Brantmeier made a video for the students in his courtroom. The jail staff made a series of short videos covering what they would normally show during the jail tour. They also filmed their cleaning robot, nicknamed Stewart. The dive team videotaped their equipment and new truck. The K9 unit shared some videos from a training session they did recently. The SWAT team also showed their vehicle and equipment.
During the last two weeks of school, students from Sullivan, East Elementary, West Elementary and St. John Baptist Catholic School, who would normally participate in law day, got to see the videos as part of their virtual learning.
“The best of a situation was made and the students participating and watching the video, were able to learn and get a taste of the law,” Hall said.
