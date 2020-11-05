Lake Mills Rotary students named for November

LAKE MILLS — The November Rotary students at Lake Mills High School have been named for November.
The students include Kurtis Nelson and Shannon Waters.
Nelson is a senior at Lake Mills High School. He enjoys downhill skiing, biking, tennis, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
During high school, he was a member of jazz band, participated in solo ensemble, student council, and was a member of the Capitol Conference Academic Team. He was involved in mathletes, National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society.
He is serving as vice president of Interact, and is an officer of Model UN.
He is a boy scout with troop 148 working on an Eagle Scout Project. He has helped with numerous community projects and was elected to the Order of the Arrow.
Nelson is a member of the Lake Mills Tennis Association.
After high school, he plans to attend a university and study molecular biology and political science. His goal is to be a research scientist.
Waters enjoys spending time with her family on Rock Lake and running.
During high school, she was involved in the Interact Club, musicals through drama club, student council, Tri-M Music Honors Society, Jefferson County Connections, French club and exchange programs, girls soccer, basketball, track and cross county. She served as junior class vice present and was an officer in Interact.
She has been involved in the Lake Mills Recreation Department throughout her high school career. She was a volunteer soccer coach for a kindergarten team.
After high school, Waters plans to go to college to study biological sciences, more specifically neurology. Her goal is to be a physician’s assistant, attend medical school to prepare for a medical career.
