In honor of International Migratory Bird Day, Watertown's Park and Recreation Department officials invite residents to get out and enjoy a walk along one of the city’s nature walkways to look and listen for birds.
Places to consider include Tivoli Island, Riverside Park, Herons Landing Park, Fannie P. Lewis Park and Lunde Woods in Brandt/Quirk Park. There are many other areas as well.
International Migratory Bird Day is celebrated on the second Saturday in May, this year May 9, but can be celebrated any day. IMBD helps people connect to nature through the eyes of birds and to get a better understanding of the importance of bird habitat, education and conservation.
People are encouraged to take time and get outdoors and enjoy this celebration whether in their own backyard, in parks or out on the many trails throughout Watertown.
Birding backpacks are available to check out in the Watertown Parks & Recreation office. Backpacks include binoculars, ID fact cards, notebook, scavenger hunt information and informative pamphlets regarding bird conservation. Call the park and recreation office at 920-262-8080 to schedule a pickup/drop off of the birding back packs.
Valuable resources include Jefferson, Dodge County Bird Walks (www.theropod.org). Mobile device bird apps include Merlin Bird Id, iBird, and Audubon Bird Guide (play.google.com).
