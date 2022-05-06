JEFFERSON — As part of its quickly progressing downtown renovations, the Jefferson Common Council agreed this week that City Administrator Tim Freitag should order the materials for the Milwaukee Street Pedestrian Bridge lighting project.
The components for this portion of the project will come at a cost of $39,059.
“We are happy to be able to move forward with the project to put programmable colored floodlights on the Milwaukee Street Pedestrian Bridge,” Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann said. “We believe that this will be a welcome attraction in the downtown area and something that is unique in a community the size of Jefferson.”
The project, when finished, is expected to resemble the larger project that was recently undertaken on the Hoan Bridge, located just south of downtown Milwaukee, on that city’s lakefront.
“We encourage anyone interested in donating to help fund this to express their interest either at Jefferson City Hall or to the Jefferson Community Foundation, where a fund has been established to collect donations,” Oppermann said.
That fund is presently at approximately $35,000, with an ultimate goal of $75,000 to light the bridge. Oppermann said that the city is placing a purchase order for the lighting equipment soon and fully expects it will be able to cover the remaining costs through pending donations.
“This project will be funded solely by voluntary donations from the public and local businesses. No tax dollars will be used for the installation of the lights,” Oppermann said.
The City of Jefferson will be responsible for the cost of electricity for the lights and any ongoing maintenance, which is expected to be minimal.
“We believe that this will be another good reason to come to downtown Jefferson at night — to see what colors light the bridge at any given time,” Oppermann said.
The endeavor to the light the bridge received substantial assistance recently with a $10,000 contribution from the Jefferson Rotary Club.
Ellen Waldmer, past president of the Rotary Club and someone who has been involved with the bridge-lighting initiative from the start, said the club was happy to make the donation to improve the downtown area and the neighborhood of Rotary Waterfront Park, which is situated alongside the bridge.
It was the club’s feeling that the lighting would make an already beautiful area even more appealing.
The goal is to have the lights installed this year.
The plan calls for 24 programmable, color-changing LED floodlights to illuminate the bridge in a decorative and eye-catching fashion.
The expectation is that the bridge will be lit every night from sundown until 1 a.m., with the ability to change the color of the lights to honor holidays, feature local sports teams’ colors and highlight civic events, Oppermann said.
The fundraising goal has been set at $100,000, of which approximately $36,000 has been raised so far. In addition, the Jefferson Community Foundation has committed to increase that funding to at least $54,000.
