Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 6:04 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 7:22 a.m. to the W8300 block of County Road Q for a female.

— Wednesday at 10:32 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a public service response.

— Wednesday at 2:07 p.m. to the 1300 block of Riverview Lane for a female.

— Wednesday at 5:12 p.m. to the 1200 block of Louisa Street for a public service response.

— Wednesday at 5:49 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

