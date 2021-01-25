A petition to reconstruction the grade-separated pubic crossing of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks with state Highway 16 that borders the Town of Emmet and city of Watertown has been dismissed.

On Jan. 14, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation withdrew its petition due to reaching an agreement with Union Pacific on the design elements at this crossing.

A petition to review the reconstruction of the crossing was filed by the DOT on Dec. 11, 2020.

