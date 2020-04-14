JOHNSON CREEK — The three incumbents who sought to retain their trustee positions on the Johnson Creek Village Board — Joseph Yaeger IV, David Rousayne and Rooney Freimund — will do so following Monday’s vote count of April 7 ballots
Defeated was the fourth candidate, Dee Biznatch Goldade, a newcomer.
Vote totals were Rousayne with 462, Freimund with 459 and Yeager with 458. Biznatch Goldade had 389.
Freimund, 50, of 224 Steeple Court, has served as a trustee for the last eight months and said he believes in the direction of the current village board and in continued support of its services.
Rousayne, 65, of 220 Steeple Court, said the sole responsibility of a village board trustee is to work for the residents of Johnson Creek to maintain the community with a solid and safe infrastructure, while at the same time, doing this in a fiscally responsible way.
Yaeger, 30, of 1000 Marie Lane, Johnson Creek, said having his children growing up in the community, he wanted to take a practical local interest in their future through government. “I believe that I can still continue to add value to the community.”
