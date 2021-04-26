JUNEAU — Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field urges people to drive carefully in highway work zones throughout this year’s construction season.
National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week takes place April 26-30. This year’s theme is Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives. Wednesday is “Go Orange Day,” in which people are asked to wear something orange in support of highway safety.
In Wisconsin, work zones include major highway construction and rehabilitation, maintenance, emergency response, utility work, municipal projects, and more – any time in which there are flashing lights, signs, barrels, or workers on the road.
Everyone on the road is asked to eliminate distractions and be mindful of speed. Even in areas with reduced speed limits, things can happen in an instant. Always expect the unexpected.
Highway Improvement projects in Dodge County this year include reconstruction of County Highway M from County Highway E to County Highway JM; County Highway BB from State Highways 19 to 16/60; County Highway CP from County Highway G to Derge Park; County Highway AC from Randolph to County Highway C; County Highway I from State Highways 26 to 49; County Highway TW from State Highway 28 to County Highway Y; County Highway TW from County Highways V to WT; County Highway S from Iron Ridge to County Highway P; and County Highway EM from County Highways R and ME.
While typical construction work zones are prevalent throughout the county and state, there are also significant number of maintenance operations that may be short-term or moving operations. Drivers are reminded of the state’s Move Over Law which requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down in order to provide a safety buffer for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing.
Before hitting the road, drivers are encouraged to check 511 Wisconsin (511wi.gov and @511WI on Twitter), or use the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app for updates on road conditions and traffic flow.
Giving undivided attention to the road:
• Don’t fool around. Eliminate distractions like eating, drinking, talking on the phone, or fiddling with electronic devices.
• Expect the unexpected. Speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed, and people and vehicles may be working on or near the road.
• Slow down. A car traveling 60 mph travels 88 feet per second, and the faster one goes the longer it takes to stop.
• Give room. Rear-end collisions are the most common work zone crashes, so don’t tailgate.
• Allow about three seconds of braking distance. Look for signs. Orange, diamond-shaped signs usually give you ample warning of lane closings, construction areas, flaggers, and other workers ahead.
• Be patient. If one doesn’t see workers, that doesn’t mean they’re not there. Observe the signs until out of the work zone.
• Plan ahead. Leave early or map out an alternate route. Find the latest road conditions and work zone news at 511 Wisconsin.
• Follow the law. Slow down and move over, if possible, when there are flashing lights.
• Consider turning off the phone until one reaches their destination.
• During a long drive, consider leaving a voice mail explaining how long you’ll be unavailable.
• If one needs to make a call, find a secure place to pull over and stop such as a wayside or a gas station.
