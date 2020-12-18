JEFFERSON — A couple of weeks ago, an anonymous Santa Claus figure swept through the Learning Links Child Care Center, leaving behind hand-knitted gifts that are now warming local children’s bodies and hearts.
Kaycey Kuecker, Learning Links director, said that the older gentleman came to the center with a couple of bags of children’s clothing, saying his late wife had knitted the items and he wanted them to go where they would be used.
He said he could have donated the items to an area thrift store, but he didn’t want someone to have to spend money on them. Rather, he wanted to offer the clothes as a gift.
Learning Links, located at 824 W. Racine St. in Jefferson, must have come to mind due to its highly visible location along one of the city’s most traveled streets.
Perhaps the donor even saw the children out playing while he passed by the center, located across from Jefferson’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store, the center director surmised.
“I thought the backstory was so sweet,” Kuecker said. “These were very nice hand knitted sweaters, clearly made with a lot of love. I had asked who had knitted all these sweaters, and the man told me that his wife knitted them before she passed away over a year ago.
“I didn’t even think to get the man’s name, in order to be able to thank him,” Kuecker said.
When they unpacked the bags, Learning Links personnel found a variety of lovingly handmade items, ranging in size from baby clothes on up to items which could fit elementary students or older children.
That worked just perfectly for the children served by Learning Links, who range in age from 6 months old up through age 13.
There were sweaters, hats, scarves, ponchos and shawls in a variety of colors.
Learning Links employees laid out the items on a table and emailed parents to let them know these were available for anyone who needed them.
The kids had a lot of fun looking over the pile to see what they liked and what they might fit, Kuecker said.
“Within a couple of days, there were only two items left,” she said.
The knit clothes set a new fashion at the child care center, with several students wearing the sweaters or shawls to school.
Kuecker said she began thinking about the center’s mysterious benefactor, reflecting that it would be wonderful if he could see his donated items in use.
She invited all of the children who had picked up knitted items to wear them to school on a certain day for a group picture.
Learning Links, which is licensed to care for 50 children, is currently “full up” with youngsters ranging from babies to preschoolers to school-age children.
Most of the children come in after school lets out in the afternoon, though a few come from different districts which are all virtual right now, so they stay all day. The same goes for children who are enrolled in a virtual academy and for whom the child care center serves as home base during the day.
The children were very thankful for the warm winter wear, and for the thought that went into making those items, the center director said.
“I like how comfy it is and the stripes design,” said 9-year-old Eli of the sweater she took home. “That lady did really hard work.”
Per the child care center’s policy, last names of children are not provided.
Miya age 11, is enjoying the poncho she took. “I like the colors and it’s fuzzy and warm,” Miya said.
Colton, 4, said of his new sweater, “It’s so, so, so, so warm and stylish!”
Zaidyn, 7, said he likes the color of his new sweater.
Julia, 6, said of her poncho, “I love that mine is so soft.”
Hadley, 5, named the sweater’s buttons as a favorite feature.
“I like the pattern on mine,” Brantley said of his scarf. “I wear it every day.”
