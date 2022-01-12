CONCORD — Zoning requests dominated the agenda of the monthly meeting of the Concord Town Board. The board approved a request from Gregory and Addie Alt to create a 5 acre A-3 farm consolidation parcel from a 46.8 acre A-1 parent parcel at W2140 County Road B.
Donald and Nancy Brunson’s requests were met with strong opposition from some members of the plan committee, along with some of the town board members. They proposed to create a 2 acre A-3 zone around the existing home and buildings from a 24 acre A-1 zone located at W1432 County Road B; to create a 7.4 acre A-2 zone from a 24 acre A-1 parcel; and requested a conditional use permit to allow storage of non farm equipment (boat storage) in the proposed A-2 zone near W1432 County Road B. Lengthy and in depth discussion, finally brought approval for their three requests.
James Gilbert of Gilside Farms, had his request approved to create a 2 acre A-3 lot from a 120 acre A-1 parent parcel, across from N5354 Pioneer Drive.
The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved.
Clerk Brian Neumann, briefed the board on his budget report.
DuWayne Hunt was hired as an additional snowplow driver.
Town residents continue to be updated on the unkempt properties ordinance, along with vehicles parked in the road right-of-way.
The 2022 Watertown Humane Society contract was approved.
There will be a primary election at the Concord Community Center, Feb. 15 for a Jefferson County Supervisor position in a portion of the Town of Concord. Incumbent, Lloyd Zastrow, District 10, Wards 1 and 3 of the Town of Concord, and Wards 3 and 4 of the Town of Ixonia, filed notification of non-candidacy. Candidates seeking the position are Mark Groose, Brian Derge, and Michael Herro.
