Several municipalities including school districts will host elections in Dodge and Jefferson counties this spring. It doesn’t look like there will be any primaries this year. However, there are no races in the following towns: Emmet, Herman, Hustisford, Lebanon, Lowell, Oak Grove, Portland, Rubicon, and Shields
Town of Clyman
The Town of Clyman will hold a caucus at 2 p.m. Saturday. There are two trustee positions on the April ballot. The incumbents are Tim Dornfeld and Paul Kuphall. All terms are two years beginning April 19.
Village of Clyman
The Village of Clyman will hold a caucus at 6 p.m. Monday. The two trustee positions up for election include Beth Baehmann and Keith Braunschweig. The terms are for two years.
Village of Hustisford
The Village of Hustisford has three of its six trustee positions coming open in the April election. The incumbents who are running are Andrew Buchanan, Ted Engelbart and Cynthia Stroessner. No one else has filed to run. The term is for two years.
Village of Lowell
The Village of Lowell has two trustee positions on the ballot. The incumbents are George Anetsberer and Jared Landsee. There are no challengers. The terms are for two years.
Village of Neosho
The Village of Neosho has a village president, which is one-year term, and two village trustee positions, which are two-year terms, open this spring. There are no challengers. The incumbents are Chris Oldenhoff, village president, and Brian Lastovich and Jennifer Rodriguez.
Village of Reeseville
The Village of Reeseville has three trustee positions on the April ballot. The incumbents are Chris Abell, Debby Casperson and Grant Rushing. Challenger Nancy Buss has also filed to run for one of the three seats. The ones who get the most votes will be named winners. All terms are two-year positions.
City of Juneau
The City of Juneau has a mayor and three alderpersons on its April ballot. Incumbents mayor Dan Wegener and alderpersons Richard Evans and Jane Fude are running uncontested. However, incumbent alderperson John Schuster is being challenged by newcomer James Ronge. The mayor and alderperson’s terms are for two years.
Dodgeland Schools
The Dodgeland School District has three positions open on its April ballot. The incumbents are David Beal, City of Juneau and Town of Oak Grove; Andrew Oemig, Village and Town of Lowell and Town of Beaver Dam; and Seren Seufzer, Village and Town of Lowell and Town of Beaver Dam. The trio are not being challenged. The term of office for a school board member is three years.
Hustisford Schools
The Hustisford School District has three positions on its April ballot. Incumbents include, for the rural position, John Bohonek, and for an at-large seat, Kevin Muche. Brian Thimm has filed to represent the Village of Hustisford on the school board. There are no challengers. The term of office for a school board member is three years, but Thimm’s term is one year. He was appointed to the school board in December 2021. Thimm was filling a vacancy left by the death of a school board member. His seat will be up for election this April and will be a one-year term because the seat will be up for reelection in April 2023.
