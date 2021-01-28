Don Schwefel wore a smile when he sat down Wednesday for the first of two COVID-19 vaccinations given at the Watertown Senior and Community Center.
“I’m smiling,” he said. “You just can’t see it because of my mask.”
Although he was just about to receive a shot in his right arm, the 69-year-old was in good spirits.
“No, I’m not nervous,” he said. “This is something all of us have to do to stop the spread. I’m ready for it (the vaccination).”
Schwefel said he read a post online last Wednesday to register and it was confirmed Friday.
“There was really no wait to receive the vaccination,” he said.
The real wait is getting enough vaccines into the Watertown community, said Watertown Public Health Officer Carol Quest.
She said this is not the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Watertown. Quest said there have been clinics at her office building and Watertown Regional Medical Center.
“The supply is very limited,” Quest said. “We usually put our order in on Tuesday and we don’t hear how many vaccinations we’re going to receive until Friday, Saturday or even Sunday.”
On Wednesday and Thursday, Quest said she wants to vaccinate 500 individuals at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. She said if someone can’t make their appointment there is already someone waiting to take it.
She said those who receive vaccinations in Watertown will get the Moderna vaccination, which comes in two doses. She said the first and second doses of the Moderna are given 28 days apart. The Pfizer vaccines, which also come in two doses, can be given 21 days apart. She said the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines can be given four days earlier, if needed.
“More vaccines would be great,” Quest said. “The number of vaccinations and appointments we take depends on the number of vaccines we have. It will take weeks just to vaccinate our 65 and older population in Watertown.”
Quest thanked the many volunteers who hailed from Maranatha Baptist University and Madison Area Technical College.
“We have about 40 people here volunteering. It takes a lot of people to put on a clinic,” Quest said. “Some of the volunteers are nursing students and others are their instructors. Some are from the medical profession who wanted to help us. We couldn’t do this without them.”
While also holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics, Quest said her health department employees are also performing contact tracing, checking car seats, inspecting restaurants and providing child immunizations.
“Despite holding COVID-19 clinics when we have the vaccines available, we still must maintain our regular duties, too,” Quest said.
She said even though individuals receive the vaccinations they should continue washing their hands thoroughly, mask up, stay 6 feet apart from one another and remain home from school or work when they are sick.
Individuals receiving the immunization or waiting to get it were kept 6 feet apart or further Wednesday.
Quest said once an individual receives the COVID-19 vaccination they are led to an area where they are watched to see if they have a reaction to the shot. Quest said medications were available to counteract the reaction and 911 was also on standby.
“If something were to happen, we’re prepared for it,” she said. “I just wish we had enough vaccines for everyone to get one. This is going to be a long haul. It’s going to take some time to get everyone vaccinated.”
She said Dodge and Jefferson County residents can get their vaccinations in Watertown.
Wisconsin is for now focusing its doses on Phase 1A — health care workers and long-term care facilities, seniors 65 and older, people with high-risk medical conditions, and certain essential workers.
“The vaccination is only for those who live in the State of Wisconsin,” she said.
