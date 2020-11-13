JEFFERSON — We Energies took a big step Wednesday toward being able to construct a large, liquid natural gas storage facility in Ixonia when the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee approved a conditional use permit for the project.
The vote was 4-1, with Concord’s Lloyd Zastrow the lone dissenter. Zastrow said he voted against the conditional use because of the “human factor.”
At a recent meeting of the Ixonia Town Board, dozens of town residents spoke adamantly against the project, citing its dangers that could include explosions and water contamination.
“I have constituents in that area and I heard from them,” Zastrow said. “The ordinance, itself, doesn’t allow for the affects this could have on human beings. There is nothing about that.”
Zastrow said he expected Wednesday’s vote to go the way it did.
“The committee followed the ordinance and the company, as petitioner, followed the ordinance, and that was why it passed,” he said, “but I brought the human factor in there. People did not want to see it in their neighborhood, with the dangers. There are people involved here. This a time bomb — sort of like a ballistic missile above ground. These things are brand new and things will probably go fine, but 15-20 years down the road, when they age and there isn’t as much attention to them, you just don’t know.”
The zoning meeting was attended by about a half dozen concerned citizens, as well as representatives of We Energies.
Ixonia’s Mary Rupnow has been a vocal opponent of the tank project and her feelings remained unchanged after hearing of the committee’s approval of the project.
She said she and other Ixonia residents are disappointed in the actions of the town board and county zoning committee, but remain hopeful that the state of Wisconsin and the PSC will consider all the risks, as well as recognize that a new tank facility, of this magnitude, would be counter productive to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers commitment to move Wisconsin toward more sustainable energy sources.
“It is evident that the state statutes are not written to protect the health, safety and welfare of all residents,” Rupnow said after the meeting.
Although the Ixonia Town Board recently voted in favor of locating the tank within town borders, the town’s plan commission went on record as being opposed to the structure.
The project, as it is proposed by We Energies, calls for the liquid natural gas project to be located on approximately 164 acres that could bring estimated shared revenue payments of $550,000 annually to the town and $1.1 million, yearly, to Jefferson County.
The property is owned by Dale and Jeanine Griebenow.
The ultimate decision on whether the tank can be located in Ixonia will come from the county and the Wisconsin Public Service Commission in the next few months.
The facility, if realized, would be located northeast of Hill and North roads and be operational by late 2023.
In addition to the site in Ixonia, the total project would include a location in Walworth County’s Town of LaGrange. Each would cost approximately $185 million.
According to We Energies, each site would include pre-treatment equipment, the liquid natural gas storage tank, vaporization equipment and truck loading/unloading equipment.
We Energies said southeastern Wisconsin is in need of additional natural gas supplies to meet customer use on the coldest days of the year. Ixonia is a strategic location for the utility, because there are gas lines already nearby.
We Energies Project Manager Rick O’Conor said natural gas is taken from the underground pipeline system during summer, when demand is lowest. It is then cooled until it turns into a liquid and is stored in a tank.
During winter, when demand for natural gas is high, the liquid natural gas is warmed and returned to its natural gas form. It is then sent back through the pipeline system for customers to use.
O’Conor said the state Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, the state Department of Transportation and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration have regulatory authority over the facilities and their locations. The Wisconsin Consumer Protection Bureau will also have limited jurisdiction.
We Energies is planning to purchase the Ixonia property from the Griebenow family if the project is approved. The facility, itself, would occupy approximately 20 acres of the 164 acres We Energies is pursuing. The tank would hold 12 million gallons of gas and would be 150 feet high and 150 feet in diameter. A typical water tower in the U.S. is said to be 140 feet high.
We Energies has said that the town’s residents who are We Energies customers could benefit by having a nearby, lower-cost option to meet peak natural gas needs during the coldest months of the winter. They also said there would be a local supply of natural gas that is not dependent upon interstate pipelines and the project would bring local construction and operating jobs.
We Energies representatives have stressed that safety is of paramount importance to them.
A developer’s agreement will likely be considered by the Jefferson County Board of supervisors in the next month.
Project permits and approvals that need to be obtained by We Energies include a Wisconsin PSC Certificate of Authority. Also needed are NFPA and PHMSA site setbacks, as well as safety and fire protection evaluations, and Wisconsin DNR permits.
If the project is approved, construction could begin in spring of 2021. Spring of 2023 would see the beginning of the facility’s start-up and filling of the LNG tank. Commercial operation could begin in fall of 2023.
