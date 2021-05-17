In connection with May Mental Health Month, mental health professionals such as those at Fort HealthCare are working to spread the word about the variety of resources that are available to people who are struggling with anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions.
The Fort Atkinson hospital’s website contains a section with mental health resources. Check out FortHealthCare.com/BehavioralHealth for links to local area mental health crisis resources, area mental health providers, Project Recovery, non-crisis support phone lines, Behavioral Health virtual services and support, mental health apps, resources on coping during COVID-19, virtual recovery resources, and recovery podcasts and blogs.
People also can can check out Mental Health America’s toolkit, available online at mhanational.org/get-involved/download-2021-mental-health-month-toolkit
The toolkit includes printable handouts on the following topics: Adapting after Trauma and Stress, Dealing with Anger and Frustration, Getting out of Thinking Traps, Processing Big Changes, Taking Time for Yourself, and Radical Acceptance.
In addition, for immediate help, people can call the Jefferson County Human Services Department at 920-674-3105 (if after hours or on weekends, press “7” to be connected to the crisis worker on call).
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free help at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Lifeline Chat at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/
People in crisis can text HOPELINE to 741741 on mobile devices for 24/7 resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.