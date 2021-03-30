The executive director of Watertown’s Redevelopment Authority was recently lauded for her seven years of work, including the Town Square.
Kristen Fish-Peterson, along with her team at Redevelopment Resources, began working with the City of Watertown in early 2014. Initially, Redevelopment Resources produced the Downtown/Riverfront Revitalization Initiative, which was approved by city council in October 2014. From 2015 to 2017, Fish-Peterson worked with the existing Community Development Authority. In 2017, she helped Mayor John David form the Redevelopment Authority to which she was appointed executive director.
“We have made more headway on this one project (Town Square) than other projects of this magnitude,” said Mayor Emily McFarland. “Of the projects in this city, I don’t think any will make as great of an impact as the Town Square,” she added.
The role and day-to-day activities of the RDA executive director will be assumed by Alex Allon, the city’s new full-time strategic initiatives and development coordinator. His office is located at city hall.
McFarland joined the city staff, members of the RDA board, former Mayor John David, and others in thanking Fish-Peterson for her years of service with the Redevelopment Authority and City of Watertown.
Fish-Peterson was instrumental in laying the groundwork for the purchase of the buildings where the future Town Square will be located. Working closely with contractors, she oversaw the demolition and remediation of the site and played an integral role in working with SmithGroup, the firm that, along with the Town Square Design Team which was made up of Watertown residents, designed the Town Square.
“We’ve come along way since those early days in 2014,” Fish-Peterson said. “Our vision, even then, was to build a world-class Town Square…and we’re going to do it!”
Echoing her comments was Dave Zimmermann, member of the RDA and chairman of the Town Square Design committee, “The plan we’ve come up with, under your supervision, all along has been to develop a world-class square…it’s been fun to see it come together and I think it will be something people will come to Watertown to see and be a part of…a place the people of Watertown can be proud of…thank you Kristen.”
Speaking at the RDA’s March Board meeting, Rob Marchant, RDA chairman, expressed his and the board’s gratitude for Fish-Peterson’s years of dedicated service to the RDA and city. “The RDA was asked to lead transformative change downtown. We will be ever grateful for Kristen’s leadership in getting us this far. She was in on the ground floor as the vision was created and took us farther than we would could have gone…we’re in a good place now…with the Town Square and library projects, plus Watertown’s downtown property owners who have gotten behind the effort and implemented many other improvements. We’re at 90% occupancy rate on Main Street with only 6% of those buildings for sale or lease as of January 2021. We are in the midst of a transformation to a more vibrant downtown that meets the needs of the community.”
