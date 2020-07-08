OCONOMOWOC — The Ben Franklin Crafts store in Oconomowoc will be closing on Oct. 3.
“We are sad for our Ben Franklin family, for our customers and the community,” a Facebook post from the store said, adding it will not be renewing its lease. “After watching the trends of brick and mortar retailing and exhausting other options, renewing our expiring lease was just not the right choice.”
The store has been in Oconomowoc for the past 46 years and thanked customers for their support.
“So many of you have become our friends,” the post said. “We will dearly miss talking with you; laughing with you and being a part of your creative lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.