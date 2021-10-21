MADISON — The Wisconsin State Senate Wednesday passed a bill, authored by state Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and state Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of a disability for an organ transplant.
“I want to thank my colleagues for the unanimous voice vote in the Senate to move this bill closer to being signed into law,” said Jagler. “No one with a disability should be discriminated against for any reason, let alone be told they are ineligible to get a lifesaving organ transplant.”
Senate Bill 538 was introduced after a Brownsville family reached out to Born and Jagler about how their son Malix was denied the opportunity for an organ transplant. The legislation clears up loopholes in the law that prevented him from having this option because of his disability.
“I am grateful to Senator Jagler and my colleagues in the Senate for their quick action on this important legislation,” Born added, “Luckily, Malix is doing great today. This legislation is for all of the future families that have a loved one with a disability that need an organ transplant, to ensure that it is an option for them and their medical team to consider.”
The Assembly companion bill, Assembly Bill 539, is on the proposed calendar to be voted on by the State Assembly Wednesday.
