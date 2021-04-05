Watertown City Clerk and Treasurer Elissa Friedl, and Ixonia town Clerk Nancy Zastrow said their staff members are ready for Tuesday’s election.
Friedl said preparations have included mailing of absentee ballots to voters with valid requests on file, testing election equipment, training poll workers, printing poll books and preparing necessary notices, forms and supplies for each polling place.
Friedl said voter turnout is anticipated to be more than the spring primary, but much lower than the November 2020 general election.
She said safety measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including shields between the voter and poll workers, new pens for each voter and masks and sanitizing supplies for each polling place.
Ixonia is prepared for the election, according to Zastrow.
“All election workers have attended training in preparation for the election. We have been open for in-person absentee voting since March 23, but it has been slow,” Zastrow said.
The Town of Ixonia will not have drive-thru voting on Election Day. All voting will take place inside the town hall, unless a voter asks for curbside voting.
“Ixonia typically has a large voter response for any election and this one will be no different,” Zastrow said. “There are races for everything on the ballot this time, which also brings voter participation.”
Zastrow said the town is not doing anything differently to prevent the spread of COVID-19 than it did for the November general election.
“We have Plexi-glas windows between the voter and the poll worker, pens are available and kept by the voter, we have hand sanitizer by the front door and back door and on every table,” Zastrow said.
Election workers wipe down surfaces after every voter. Voters do not sign the poll book, but instead sign a label, which is then placed in the poll book with the voter signature.
“For election workers, we have gloves, masks, face shields, whatever they want to use for their comfort,” Zastrow said.
Zastrow said voters need photo ID and should be aware that, if they are wearing a mask, they could be asked to lower it for identification purposes.
“We ask the voters to be patient with election workers and to follow the 6-foot rule and watch for markings on the floor,” Zastrow said. “Voting is not a race. The election workers need to do their job and be accurate, so we ask people to please have patience if it isn’t going as fast as they would like.”
