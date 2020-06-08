The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Sunday evening that it responded Friday at approximately 7:45 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road, the River Bend RV Resort, for a golf cart accident.
The Watertown Fire Department was also among emergency responders to the scene and the department reported that its EMS personnel transported multiple patients to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
No further information was available at Daily Times press time Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.