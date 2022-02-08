Lebanon Fire Chief Ben Tietz said neighbors had seen smoke coming from the trailer when they called 911. The call came in at 12:19 p.m. of a trailer home fire at N2390 Halter Lane in the Town of Emmet.
EMMET — Firefighters were called out early Sunday afternoon for a trailer home fire in the Town of Emmet.
“When we rolled up we could see the smoke and flames coming out of the east side of the trailer,” Tietz said.
He said the owner had not moved into the trailer yet, so the fire was quickly extinguished.
“We didn’t have to worry about furniture or any other personal items and we were able to get to the fire very quickly,” Tietz said. “We were on scene for about an hour and a half. It was a fast knockdown for us.”
Tietz said the departments that assisted Lebanon fire crews on the call included Ashippun, Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville (CLR), Hustisford, Neosho and Watertown.
He said under half of the trailer home there was a small basement housing two four wheelers.
“We don’t know what started the fire, but we know it began in the basement,” Tietz said. “The trailer home may be a total loss.”
