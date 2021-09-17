The Watertown economy sustained a blow in recent days when it was announced by the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that Eaton’s Watertown plant will be closing Nov. 19.
The facility is located at 901 S. 12th St. and employs 56 people, all of whom will be losing their jobs in the city.
Adrienne Mendes, who is lead human resources generalist and manager in the industrial control division at Eaton in Watertown, said Friday afternoon that Eaton is transitioning its U.S. Control Division manufacturing location in Watertown to Juarez, Mexico.
Mendes said that plans for the move have been in the offing since November of 2020.
“(It was then that) we announced to employees the decision to relocate our U.S. ICD manufacturing location in Watertown to Juarez, Mexico,” Mendes said. "With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting the global economy and our manufacturing sites, we must align our business and plant operations with market conditions to remain competitive. When the manufacturing move to Juarez is complete, the Watertown facility will be closed.”
According to a Dun & Bradstreet website company description, Eaton’s Watertown facility is part of the navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments manufacturing industry. There are 1,254 companies in the Eaton Corp. corporate family.
Mendes confirmed the plant closure is expected to occur in December, with the first employee impact in November.
"The relocation of this manufacturing location is not a reflection on the dedicated and hard-working employees at the Watertown facility,” she said. "Employees who are not offered a comparable job within the company, and are ultimately impacted, will be offered severance benefits.”
She said employees who are impacted are eligible to apply for other open Eaton positions, such as ones available in Waukesha.
“We have communicated this plan to our customers and suppliers, and will continue to work closely with them to ensure their needs are met during this transition,” Mendes said. "This move has the potential to impact 56 positions in Watertown, although that number may be reduced through normal attrition and employees being offered comparable roles at other Eaton locations."
According to Eaton, its mission is to, "improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services."
“We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably,” a media release from the firm stated.
Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and it sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. It has approximately 85,000 employees.
According to the state’s department of workforce development in a letter to members of the Dislocated Worker Unit, the document was being made public as part of a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, which requires employers to give official notice to certain government units or officials of a pending mass layoff or permanent closure.
According to Eaton and the state, the layoffs will be phased, with the first of these phases anticipated to begin on Nov. 8, with the 56 employees being affected.
The state document listed affected positions, the number affected within each job title, and the planned layoff dates for salaried and hourly employees. It also noted that employees are not represented by a union.
The list of affected positions in Watertown includes 15 Assembler 2 employees, who will be released Nov. 8, with 20 more Assembler 2 and 3 staff members being released Nov. 8 through Jan. 28, 2022.
Workers in positions including supply chain clerk, lead manufacturing engineer, maintenance mechanic, plant manager, master designer, material handlers, senior quality technician, manufacturing supervisor and a quality inspector will be released Nov. 19 through March 31, 2022 for the total of 56 people being let go.
