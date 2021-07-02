JUNEAU — Motorists traveling west of Juneau will face closure of Highway S through fall due to bridge replacements, according to the Dodge County Highway Department. Starting Thursday, July 8, County Highway S, between County Highway T and G, will be closed to all traffic to allow for the removal and replacement of two bridges in this section of S.
The detour for this closure will be northbound G to southbound U.S. Highway 151 to eastbound S. It is anticipated these projects will be completed by mid-October.
These projects are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and funded with federal, state, and county funds.
Anyone with questions on these projects can contact the Dodge County Highway Department at 920-386-3650 or dchighway@co.dodge.wi.us.
