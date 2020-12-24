JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will continue drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson.

Testing will be offered Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 23 and Jan. 30.

Anyone five years of age or older is eligible for the test. Symptoms are not a requirement.

Registration is recommended. Go to register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Once registration is received, an email confirmation with a personal QR code will be returned. Bring the code to the test site.

If one is unable to register, the National Guard will assist upon arrival.

For more information, visit jeffersoncountywi.gov/Test4Covid.

Load comments