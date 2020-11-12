HUSTISFORD — The COVID-19 pandemic flushed the 2021 Toilet Bowl down the drain.
“It would’ve been the 56th year for the parade, but the pandemic took it away from us,” said Ron Malterer, a long-time parade volunteer. “It’s a lot of fun every year, and people from all over look forward to it, but it’s not gong happen next year (Jan. 1, 2021).”
Malterer’s comments come on the heels of a letter to the editor written by Kirk Kaul, who said, the Hustisford Community Hall Board decided to cancel the Jan. 1 event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was an extremely difficult decision as we know this brings many people from all over our town,” Kaul wrote.
Phil Nehls, 69, of Hustisford, who was one of the founders of the New Year’s Day event, said he would’ve gone to watch the parade.
“It’s good, clean fund,” he said. “Where else can you throw rolls of toilet paper on Main Street at passing parade floats with other people? I may not be much of the party animal like I once was, but I can still toss a roll of toilet paper, if need be.”
He’s right.
Before the parade, people from across the state visit the sleepy Village of Hustisford downtown and line both sides of Main Street armed with rolls and rolls of toilet paper. A king and queen would be crowned. There would be a tug-of-war contest and water barrel fights for the area’s fire departments.
Nehls said the idea for the parade began in someone’s home during the mid-1960s.
“There was a bunch of guys, who partied the night before and woke up with hangovers,” he said. “They decided to try to get rid of their hangovers by playing football on what was New Year’s Day and that’s it.”
He said Bill Boettcher, who owned a Hustisford bar, “Chislin’ Bill’s, began charging patrons 25 cents to vote for a queen to be in the parade.
“Once the queen was chosen, she would ride on a flatbed with a band and the guys, who played football at the Fireman’s Park field walked behind the flatbed,” Nehls said. “Then it became a rivalry football game between Chislin’ Bill’s and the Fin ’n Feather, which is now home to the Lake Street Inn.”
Nehls said the games were enjoyable — no matter if there was enough snow or too much ice.
“We had fun,” he said. “We may have been bruised a little after the game and some may have broke their noses, but it was fun.”
He said eventually the game became too big with near-professional players coming to take part in the pigskin game, and it was eventually dropped.
He said Bob Rhoede constructed a giant toilet bowl to carry the king and queen and the runner-up king and queen along the parade route, which is two laps around downtown for residents and visitors alike to throw rolls of toilet paper at them and other floats.
After the parade, streams of toilet paper would hang from street lamps. Main Street would become a sea of white. The parade would go on no matter what the weather.
“It turned into a really good thing,” he said. “It raised a lot of money for the Hustisford Community Hall. It’s a shame it won’t be held next year, but there’s always 2022.”
