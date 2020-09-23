The Wisconsin National Guard began site-based testing at two Dodge County prisons this week.
On Sunday through Monday, one team was collecting specimens at Dodge Correctional. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the Waupun facility has had 150 inmates test positive for COVID-19, an increase of nine from last week. Active cases stand at 38 while 112 have recovered.
There was also 11 additional confirmed cases among staff members at Dodge Correctional over last week, binging that total number to 23.
A second team will also be at John C. Burke Correctional on Thursday. While the prison has reported no inmates with COVID-19, one employee has tested positive.
At Waupun Correctional, all of the 228 inmates reported to have the coronavirus have recovered; over 200 of those cases were reported in early June. The facility has had 27 staff members with COVID-19.
Fox Lake Correctional is now reporting nine employees who have tested positive while no inmates have contracted the virus.
