JEFFERSON — A Watertown man charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for allegedly running over his friend during a night of drinking in January in downtown Watertown has entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.
Jeffrey S. Van Beem, 37, is also charged with one count each of driving with a suspended license causing death and homicide by use of a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, and entered pleas of not guilty to those charges.
The charges against Van Beem were filed by the office of Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall following a fatal traffic incident in mid-January in which Van Beem allegedly ran over and killed Keith M. Posewitz, 56, of Watertown with a pickup truck. The incident occurred in front of the Carlton House on South First Street. Van Beem, of 717 Emmet St., was subsequently charged in the death.
According to a criminal complaint in the matter on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, prior to the incident, which occurred at Jan. 15 at 1:17 a.m. in the northbound lane of the 100 block of South First Street, Van Beem and Posewitz had been drinking together at D&J’s Sports Bar and Grill on South Third Street. With them at the bar was a woman who was later the lone witness to the fatal incident.
The complaint stated that Posewitz left the bar by himself, and Van Beem and the witness later went to look for him in a 2011 Ford F350 pickup truck driven by Van Beem.
According to the complaint, Van Beem and the witness riding with him located Posewitz near the Carlton House, but as Posewitz was attempting to enter the vehicle, he fell and was allegedly run over by the truck driven by Van Beem.
A Watertown Police Department officer on patrol in the vicinity quickly arrived and attempted to render aid to Posewitz. The Watertown Fire Department EMS was also dispatched. Posewitz, however, died at the scene from what the complaint stated were significant head injuries and trauma to his back.
Van Beem put up resistance during his arrest, but was taken into custody. He was given a preliminary breath test that registered .21. The legal limit is .08.
Van Beem’s charge of operating with a suspended driver’s license causing death stems from his failure to pay a forfeiture in a December, 2021 Fond du Lac County traffic case.
If he is convicted on the two charges, Van Beem could face up to 31 years in prison and $110,000 in fines.
A status conference is scheduled for June 30 at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.