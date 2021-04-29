Federal prostitution charges brought against former Dodge County strip club owner, manager

MILWAUKEE — Two men who operated a Dodge County strip club are facing federal prostitution charges.
A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Wisconsin Tuesday indicted Radomir Buzdum, 61, formerly of Watertown, and Timothy Miller, 49, of Watertown, for offenses connected to the operation of the TNT/Wild Rose strip club that was in Lebanon.
One of the three counts included in the indictment alleges that between July 2012 and January 2019, Buzdum – the owner of the club – and Miller – a former manager – conspired with each other and others to use their facilities in interstate commerce to promote and manage unlawful prostitution offenses.
According to the indictment, the purpose of the conspiracy was to generate revenue by making areas of the club available for unlawful prostitution activity, including oral sex, intercourse, and fetish activities. The indictment further alleges that members of the conspiracy hired and employed dancers willing to perform sex acts, including women they knew were working for pimps, and allowed customers to use credit cards to pay for private rooms and to obtain cash back to pay dancers directly for sex acts.
Counts two and three of the indictment allege that Buzdum filed false tax returns for Tequila Nights Inc. in 2015 and 2016. According to the indictment, Buzdum was the sole shareholder for Tequila Nights, Inc., through which he operated both TNT and Dew Drop Inn, a bar at 1027 N. Fourth St., Watertown, which Buzdum still owns. Buzdum allegedly underreported gross receipts and business income from his strip club and tavern, the indictment said.
If convicted on count one, Buzdum and Miller would each face up to five years in prison. On counts two and three, Buzdum could face three years on each charge. All three counts also carry a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release following any prison sentence.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Racine Police Department, United States Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General, Hartford Police Department, and Federal Deposition Insurance Corporation – Office of Inspector General, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, Watertown Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department and United States Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations.
