The Watertown Fire Department has stepped in to help ease some of the EMS shortage in the rural area.
The department entered into a contract late last month to provide EMS coverage for the Town of Lebanon.
“We had to have something in place,” said Lohny Frederick, Lebanon town chairman. “We are very short-staffed on our EMS side, but our fire department is fine. We’re good there.”
Fredrick said the City of Watertown needed a “better commitment” from the Town of Lebanon.
“The contract was it,” Frederick said. “We’ve always had a good working relationship with the City of Watertown so this was a no-brainer for us.”
The contract began July 1.
The Town of Lebanon will pay the City of Watertown a monthly fee of $4,000 for EMS coverage this year, and, in 2021, an annual fee of $54,000. The contract costs will be reviewed every three years and renegotiated, if necessary.
The contract calls for the Watertown Fire Department to provide one ambulance staffed with two of its members onboard. The city’s fire department will bill separately for emergency medical transport and paramedic services in the same manner Watertown residents are billed. Patients will be transported to the closest appropriate hospital.
“We will still send our first responders to the call, but we don’t have enough volunteers in town like we once did,” Frederick said. “Every town, village and city is going through the same problem we are here. It’s one of those unsolvable things. A lot of people don’t work in the towns in which they live and if they do, some of their employers won’t allow them to leave for calls.”
