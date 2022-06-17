Storms driven by a cold front from Iowa and Minnesota lost their momentum and in the words of a National Weather Service meteorologist, “parked” over Watertown, dumping 3.8 inches of rain on the city’s north side.
Fort Atkinson received 2.12 inches.
Waterloo recorded 1.67 inches, Oconomowoc, 2.5 and Jefferson had 3.45 inches. An area four miles north of Lake Mills received 4 inches.
Lisa Wolf, the City of Watertown’s media and communications director, called it a “100-year rain event.”
“The city recorded over four inches of rain in less than two hours,” she said.
The impacts of the event included 10 emergency services responses in Watertown, including one tree fire, four emergency medical services-related calls, two calls for ‘wires down,” one service call and one carbon monoxide detector call.
There were power outages in three areas of the city, two impassable roadways closed due to flooding, and one not advised for travel.
The city had to send approximately 41,400 gallons of mixed wastewater and stormwater into the Rock River between 12:10 and 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, due to a sudden surge.
“Bypassing was necessary to avoid flooding of the main pump station of the Watertown Wastewater Treatment Plant,” Wolf said. “There is no public health danger from this event currently, or at the time of the event, due to fast river flows resulting in quick dilution.
A river elevation reading taken from the Cady Street Bridge Thursday at 9 a.m. indicated that “no wake” conditions were in effect for the Rock River between the Watertown upper and lower dams.
“I am very pleased with the response of our city team,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland. “They were efficient, coordinated and did a great job communicating and ensuring the safety of the public.”
NWS Meteorologist Sarah Marquardt said northern Dodge County was also hit hard by rain, with areas there receiving 2.5 to 3 inches.
“The rain started around 7 p.m. and the heaviest amounts fell between the first one to two hours,” Marquardt said. “This was quite a bit of rain in a short period of time and this was caused, in part, by the atmosphere being so warm and there was high humidity. This is what fueled the storms.”
Marquardt said the storms moved quickly across the western part of the state and brought that region high winds, but the storms slowed near Dodge and Jefferson counties.This slowing is what caused the heavy downpours. This led to flooding and other damage.
Marquardt said NWS crews were out in northern Dodge County Thursday, examining tree damage. She said this was evidence of fast, straight-line winds. She said the crews were also looking for evidence of tornadoes in Marquette County, to the northwest of Dodge County.
Addressing the severe weather that struck the Jefferson and Dodge county areas, Marquardt said it was a series of storms with damaging winds that formed into a line as they came across the southern part of the state. They were pushed along by a cold front that eventually triggered them.
The forecast for the weekend from the NWS calls for 80 degrees Friday, lots of sun, with light winds out of the northwest with some gusts up to 20 mph. Saturday and Sunday should be dry with highs around 70 degrees.
