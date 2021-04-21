JUNEAU — Despite passionate pleas by some county board supervisors, a resolution to cut ties with Thrive Economic Development failed Tuesday.
The vote was 21 to 9 to stay with ThriveED.
County Supervisor Jeff Schmitt of Beaver Dam brought the resolution before the board and expressed his displeasure with the organization and its lack of “measurables” as to what economic development means for Dodge County.
Dodge County entered into a contract with ThriveEd in 2017. It runs through 2022.
During the first year, the county paid $85,000 to ThriveED, which was raised to $134,000 in 2019. Last November, ThriveED Executive Director Vicki Pratt requested an additional $20,000 to assist with marketing, but the county board turned it down.
Schmitt said Dodge County has been in the agreement for three years.
“We can’t come up with measurables to gauge our investment,” Schmitt said. “We need to come up with a better mouse trap. We need to vote in favor of the notice to terminate and hold ThriveED to the fire. The time is right for this. We need to move on and do it better.”
Following last month’s meeting with different leaders of cities and towns within Dodge County, Schmitt said the county could share its revenues with local municipalities for economic development.
Supervisor Jeff Caine of Lowell disagreed.
“All of the mayors, city planners and town chairs agreed ThriveED is good for them,” Caine said. “We’ve got a good thing going here. Economic development is a long-term process. It’s a win-win for Dodge County.”
Supervisor Joe Marsik of Columbus said he would like to see “measurables” when it comes to economic development, but economic growth can’t be viewed in the short term, but only in the long term do people begin to see the goals associated with ThriveED.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun asked how much time does the county board want to wait and how much money does it want to spend while expecting results from ThriveED.
“I fail to see the successes with ThriveED,” Guckenberger said. “There is a $180 million project going up in Ixonia. When it first hit the newspaper, people were against it.”
Guckenberger said he called ThriveED and asked them if they could see bringing the project to Dodge County.
“They didn’t even know about it,” he said. “ThriveED did nothing. I fail to see what they are doing for Dodge County.”
Schmitt compared working with ThriveED as similar to someone purchasing a race car.
“Anyone (with money) can buy a race car and if you know how, you can maintain it,” he said, “but if you don’t know how to drive it around the track what good does it do you? So now you have a race car and you can wash and polish it, but you can’t drive it,” Schmitt said. “At the end of the day, this is not the method to help our cities and towns. It’s just not working for us so we need to change it or we’re stuck with a race car no one can drive.The reality is Dodge County isn’t getting diddly squat from ThriveED.”
