HUSTISFORD — Hustisford middle and high school students will celebrate their homecoming week today through Friday.
Middle and high school students can come dressed to impressed in the USA Day wear on Monday with students on Tuesday sporting their best western and camouflage gear. Wednesday offers middle and high school students to dress in bell bottoms and tie dye peace shirts like their hippie counterparts from the 1960s.
Also Wednesday, the powderpuff football game begins at 7 p.m. on the football field.
On Thursday, middle and high school students are encouraged to wear their pajamas or display their pride by wearing their class colors.
Also Thursday, the “volleybuff” game will take place at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
All are welcome to come out and cheer their favorite “powderpuff” and “volleybuff” teams.
Friday wraps up the week’s events with students in middle and high school encouraged to dress in their spirit day clothes.
The pep rally starts at 2 p.m. in the high school gym for John Hustis Elementary and Hustisford High School students.
The parade lineup begins at 4:30 p.m. in the high parking lot, 845 S. Lake St. There is a parade lineup signup sheet in the high school office. Participants are asked to secure their own rides and drivers.
The parade takes place at 5 p.m. down Lake Street in Hustisford.
The week ends with the Hustisford-Horicon (Husticon) football team playing against Big Foot High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
