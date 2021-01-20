MADISON — For the first time, the state’s main budget fund closed the year with a small positive balance, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
According to newly released financial statements report, on June 30, 2020 the state’s general fund had a balance of $1.5 million. It was the first time year-end assets have outweigh liabilities in reports since 1990.
The milestone reflects the progress Wisconsin made in the years prior to the pandemic and even during its early months, the policy forum reported. Despite financial challenges from COVID-19, the state of Wisconsin in 2020 eliminated its once massive “hidden deficit.” However, this encouraging news is tempered at least in part by the role played by federal aid in achieving this improvement and the recognition that Wisconsin’s deficit may return as it fights the impacts of the pandemic.
The $764.7 million improvement in 2020 was one of the largest on record and can be attributed in part to strong corporate tax collections, an infusion of federal aid to support Medicaid programs and steps to limit spending growth.
With the deficit gone, it leaves the state in a better position to weather the financial challenges from the coronavirus, according to the policy forum.
As recently as 2011, the general fund balance had a negative balance of $2.99 billion. Only one other state, Illinois, ended the fiscal year with a negative general fund balance.
The positive general fund balance matters because it essentially means the funds assets could cover the spending and commitments it had at the time. That gives the state the strength to help shoulder the weighty duties that come with the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.