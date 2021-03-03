MILWAUKEE — Three area high school students have been named among the top graduating students by the Herb Kohl Education Foundation.
The students include Kathryn Johnson of Watertown, a student at Watertown High School, Naomi Vana of Watertown, also a student at Watertown High School, and Brenen Skalitzky of Marshall, a student at Watertown High School.
The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program has announced recipients of the 317 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers and principals. Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 101 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 200 graduating high school students.
Excellence scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom. Leadership Award recipients are school principals who are being recognized for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff and community.
Anna Miller of Johnson Creek, who teaches at Harmony Elementary School in Janesville, was named a Teacher Fellows.
Excellence Scholarship, Fellowship and Leadership Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders, and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools (WCRIS), regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Homeschool Parents Association.
Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships. “We are thrilled that during such a tumultuous time in education, Wisconsin’s students, teachers, principals and schools are recognized for their devotion to education and learning”, said Dr. Chris Cody, WCRIS board president.
Alejandro Burciago of Hustisford, a student at Hustisford High School, was recognized as an initiative scholarship recipient.
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. Since then the foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools. “Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation. I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future”, Kohl said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.