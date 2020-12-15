CONCORD — Bret Achtenhagen, representing Bret Achtenhagen's Seasonal Services of Mukwonago, along with his lawyer and associate, approached the Concord Town Board with a proposal to rezone part or all of an 82 acre parcel of A-1 to A-2, C, or business zone.
After a lengthy discussion, the board denied the request.
Achtenhagen requested a conditional use permit for the operation of a landscape contractor business, a retail and wholesale nursery and garden center, and entrepreneurial suites. The property is located southwest of County Highway F and the Interstate 94 interchange. Achtenhagen said the business could possibly employee 100 to 150 people.
The treasurer's report, along with payment of monthly bills, were approved.
Clerk Brian Neumann presented the budget report of the town's expenses and revenue.
The highway department has been busy with snowplowing, putting up Christmas decorations, and general maintenance.
Brad Bowen, head of the emergency medical services and fire chief of Western Lakes, presented his monthly report.
Town residents continue to complain of unkempt town properties containing unlicensed vehicles and vehicles parked on the road right of ways. The board will continue to monitor the situation.
The board approved the Ixonia Fire Department contract.
Parking stops for the Concord Historical Society, formerly the old town hall, were approved.
Town board nomination papers for the spring 2021 election are available.
Book closing for the year will be held be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29th, at the Concord Community Center.
