Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ enters guilty plea

JUNEAU — Karin Luttinen, 46, of Milwaukee entered a guilty plea as part of an agreement Monday to a felony charge of concealing the death of a child, a newborn known as Baby Theresa.
The penalty associated with concealing the death of a child is a $10,000 fine and three years and six months in prison.
If convicted, Luttinen faces up to one-and-a-half years in prison followed by two years of extended supervision.
Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
This case grabbed headlines last month when Dodge County authorities announced they charged Luttinen in the 2009 death of her newborn baby.
Based on information revealed at the March press conference and in the criminal complaint, authorities used DNA and then interviews to solve the crime.
According to the criminal complaint, Luttinen was home alone when she started to give birth. She allegedly filled a bathtub with water and after delivering a baby, blacked out for about 15 minutes. When Luttinen awoke, she saw the baby face down in the water near the drain.
She said the water was out of the bathtub when she woke up. She said she did not intentionally turn on the water to prevent the baby from breathing and was only trying to get comfortable at the time.
She never told anyone she was pregnant, the complaint said. There are also no medical records available that show she was ever pregnant, according to the criminal complaint.
Luttinen did not attempt to give the baby CPR after realizing that it was not breathing, the complaint said.
The complaint said she told law enforcement that she had panicked and grabbed a towel and put Baby Theresa in the towel before putting the baby in a garbage bag and then into her large purse. She said she then got into her Pontiac Sunfire and drove “aimlessly.” She said she was alone when she placed the baby in the woods, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, Luttinen did not recall the date of Baby Theresa’s birth, but knew it was before her own birthday April 13.
On April 29, 2009, a person cutting wood in the Town of Theresa came across a bag lying in the woods. The person looked inside and observed what appeared to be an infant and called authorities. Deputies responded to Lone Road in the Town of Theresa and confirmed a newborn had been found dead in a garbage bag.
The full-term baby girl appeared healthy. At that time, tests were conducted which were used to determine the cause of death for the baby. Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel conducted his investigation and ordered an autopsy which was performed April 30, 2009. The medical examination did not reveal evidence that supported the contention or charge that the child was murdered.
Schoebel’s office later concluded that the child had not been killed, instead describing the death as “fetal demise,” indicating the child may have died before or during birth.
The child was laid to rest with no family present on May 11, 2009 in Dodge County, and the case was titled “Baby Theresa” after the town, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.