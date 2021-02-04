Frieda the Ford Freestar has made its way to the middle of the Rock River as a fundraiser for the Yes!Watertown. How long Freda will stay on the ice is the $500 question.
Yes!Watertown is hosting its first “Ice Out” event in Watertown.
The purpose of the event is to encourage people to have fun, get involved and see who is lucky enough to win the prize.
For $10, participants will be assigned a minimum of four time slots that include the early, middle and later part of spring of when the vehicle becomes fully-submerged in the river. The different times slots are to ensure comparable odds of winning, organizer Tom Pasch said. If the vehicle falls through the ice during one’s slotted time, he/she wins $500.
Yes!Watertown placed a vehicle on the Rock River Jan. 29, near 100 E. Division St., the former site of Johnsonville Sausage. “We checked the ice and had 8 inches to make it safe,” Pasch said. Emergency Starting & Towing used a crane to lower the vehicle onto the ice and roll it into place in the middle of the river, about 150 feet from each shore. A video of the placement is available for viewing on the Yes!Watertown website.
And now the wait begins to see when the 1,200 pound vehicle becomes completely submerged.
“I grew up in south central Wisconsin in Medford and we had this in the local town,” Pasch said. “The community got excited and it is something unique and different and it is not done around here,” he said. “I did consult with the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) to follow environmental guidelines and local leadership,” the city alderman said.
All the required interior components and fluids were removed per the DNR directives, Pasch said. Also, the vehicle is anchored to the shore and will be safely removed in the spring as soon as it goes through the ice, he added.
Andy’s Towing donated the vehicle and Grinwald Ford stripped it down. Other community partners that assisted with the project include MK Cellular and Wepco.
The planning for this event has been in the works for about six weeks, Pasch said. There are lights on the vehicle at night and a camera has been installed to record when the vehicle goes through the ice.
Through the group’s Facebook page, people can register to participate. To date, about 150 tickets have been sold, Pasch said. “We are getting some good response and a lot of activity on the Facebook page with positive feedback. “It is nice to see something fun.”
After consulting with a life-long resident, it was determined when the earliest time the ice comes off the river, Pasch said. “He gave us a whole spread sheet of when the ice could go out,” he said. It could sink as early as the beginning of March. The group decided to go with a 45-day window of when the ice could go out. “But this could be the one year it stays out until June,” Pasch said. “I am not sure what we will do at that point.”
People can register through the third week of this month, the organizer said. “The duration of the time slots will depend on the number of participants,” he said. “We have 480 time slots. It is one of those things, the less people, the odds improve but we want as many people as possible.”
To purchase tickets, head to https://www.eventbrite.com/.../ice-out-registration.
When participants register, they will need to provide an email address to get the response of their time slots.
“We want it to be fun, interactive and get people to talk about it,” Pasch said. “All proceeds will be used to support community initiatives through the mission of Yes!Watertown.”
This is the first year of the event and the goal is to build more of a community event round it in future years.
Yes!Watertown is a group of local young leaders that are coming together for the betterment of the community, Pasch said. “We are pretty much a group of self starters that go out and find ways to contribute to the community.” In the past, Yes!Watertown has donated funds to the Watertown Public Library’s renovation projects and provided funds to purchase bicycles for the high school.
“We do anything that is good for Watertown,” Pasch said.
