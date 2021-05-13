JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board Monday handled two staff resignations, that of a school psychologist and a high school English teacher/reading interventionist.
At the same time, the board considered two new hires, both of them classroom teachers at East Elementary School.
Resigning as school psychologist was Vanessa Matusin, who has accepted a position with the Mequon-Thiensville district.
Despite her decision to leave, Matusin had only the highest praise for her coworkers and administrators and the professionalism and resilience they exhibited during this challenging year.
Also leaving the district will be high school teacher Kaley Jacobson Spiegel, who on top of English and reading interventionist duties has served as head volleyball coach and J-Club advisor.
Jacobson submitted her resignation contingent on the Lake Mills’ school district’s acceptance of her new contract with that district.
Jacobson too thanked her fellow staffers, administrators, school board, athletic booster club and the extended community for their support and friendship over the last four years.
The new hires at East are Andrea Kubicek and Melissa Pratt, both of Jefferson.
Kubicek formerly served as a student teacher at West Elementary School in this district. She has also subbed across the district in classrooms ranging from kindergarten through fifth-grade.
She is a December 2020 graduate of Marian University with a major in elementary and middle-level education and a minor in environmental science.
The recommendation from the hiring team called her an “awesome candidate” with a proven record in the district.
She has a provisional license.
Pratt, also of Jefferson, attended Wisconsin Lutheran College, graduating in 2006 with a major in elementary education.
She has most recently taught second grade in the Martin Luther Christian Schools, and has also served as a long-term substitute and building sub in Jefferson for the last three years.
Pratt was determined to be the top candidate by the interview, with a proven teaching record, an investment in the community and a demonstrated interest in joining the Jefferson education team.
In other business, the board approved the elementary handbooks and the elementary Chromebook handbooks in their second readings, then went into closed session to review contract changes and post-employment benefits for non-unit employees and to review the district’s crisis plan for 2021-22.
