Hydrant flushing will begin at 5 a.m. Monday in the City of Watertown. The Watertown Water Department will be flushing hydrants Monday until 1 p.m. One crew will be starting on Main Street between South First Street and Eighth Street.
A second crew will start on Hospital Drive. Flushing will continue Tuesday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., one crew will be starting on 1905 Market Way.
Flushing will continue that week Tuesday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hydrants located on streets that are currently under construction will not be flushed at this time.
It is suggested that customers try to refrain from using water during the flushing hours each day, and especially avoid laundry.
Customers are asked to wait until after 4 p.m. on flushing days to do laundry and check water color before starting. For more information about hydrant flushing or if one experiences rusty water, visit the city website www.ci.watertown.wi.us, using the water department tab and then clicking “FAQs & Helpful Hints tab” No. 13 and/or No.14.
