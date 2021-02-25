Watertown Unified School District enrollment is up.
After enduring yet another, mid-pandemic mask-related issue, the WUSD Board of Education was able to get down to the business for which its members were likely elected.
“We are currently serving 502 full, and part-time, students with 365 students in eCampus full-time, which is up from 348 in October,” Watertown School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said as part of her update on the safety of students. “Our third Friday count data in September was 117 and is now 127 for eCampus multi-year program.”
In the first trimester, the district served 254 students with the Watertown High School Virtual Plus option.
“In the second trimester, we are currently serving 329 students,” Schug said. “These numbers are up from 135 in October.”
Riverside Middle School began the Virtual Plus option on Jan. 4 and currently has 79 students enrolled in that alternative.
“We are seeing our numbers in ‘virtual’ stabilize at this time,” Schug said.
A total of 94% of staff who responded to the district’s survey reported that days when children did not have to come to school were helpful in providing additional planning and collaboration time.
Proposed additional asynchronous dates are set for April 14 and May 12.
There is also continued flexibility around professional development time and collaboration times.
