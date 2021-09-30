All properties in the City of Watertown will be visited for an exterior inspection to begin the revaluation process in October.
During a revaluation, an assessor reviews all property within the city and modifies each to its current fair market value. Watertown is required by state law to perform a periodic revaluation of all properties to ensure equity among all property types while bringing assessed property values in line with market rates.
Watertown City Clerk Elissa Friedl said the last revaluation of properties in the City of Watertown took place in 2012.
Accurate Appraisal assessors will visit properties during the week of Oct. 25 and complete their exterior inspections of all properties over eight weeks. Assessors will arrive in marked trucks with the “ACCURATE” logo on them.
Assessors need to verify current conditions for the city’s 2022 revaluation next year. They will be taking new images of all properties, measuring any new structures, and on some occasions will knock on doors to verify property information with owners. Inspections are external only. No home entry is required.
The inspections are divided into phases for this project. The first phase includes all properties north of Main Street within the city limits and will be inspected between Oct. 25 to Nov. 5. The second phase includes all properties south of Main Street within the city limits and will be inspected Nov. 8 to Dec. 3.
Since the revaluation will not take effect until 2022, it will not affect residents’ 2021 property tax bills.
