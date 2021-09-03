JUNEAU — The Juneau Fire and Rescue Department has announced they will be hosting a 9/11 silent parade Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 in the city of Juneau.
The parade is in honor of the 20th anniversary 9/11 when 2,977 lives were lost in a terrorist attack, of which there were 411 emergency workers including:
• 343 firefighters of the New York Fire Department (including a chaplain and two paramedics);
• 37 Police officers of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Departments;
• 23 Police officers of the New York City Police Department;
• 8 Emergency medical technicians and paramedics from private emergency medical services.
The silent parade will line-up and begin on South Western Avenue in Juneau, by the Dodgeland School.
The parade will head north and turn right onto West Oak Grove Street (state Highway 26), and proceeds east to South Main Street and then turn right at the four way stop onto South Main Street and head south passing the old Dodgeland School, St. John’s Church and School and the City of Juneau Cemetery, then turn left onto Cross Street to the Juneau Public Safety Building to the Juneau Fire Department.
City street lights along silent parade route will be turned off at 8 p.m.
Free American flags will be available at Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly for citizens attending the parade.
Their will be a gathering after the silent parade at the Juneau Fire Department and Public Safety Building. The public is invited. There will be food and refreshments.
Citizens are encouraged to line the parade route with lighted candles and hold American flags in honor of all those who lost their lives on 9/11.
All area fire, EMS, police and emergency management departments are invited throughout the state to participate in the silent parade. For questions and information, contact Juneau Firefighter Dan Jahnke at 920-382-6910 cell, or email at dj2317jahnke@hotmail.com.
