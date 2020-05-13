The recently released Watertown Police Department annual report indicates that criminal and non-criminal arrest numbers were almost identical from 2018 to 2019, while juvenile arrests rose by more than 100 over the same period.
According to statistics contained in the report, there were 972 adult arrests in 2018, while there were 989 in 2019. There were 150 juvenile arrests in the city in 2018, while in 2019, the number rose to 258.
Addressing Watertown Police Department Uniform Crime Reporting, the report indicated there were no homicides in either 2018 or 2019, while there were 15 reported rapes in 2018, with 28 in 2019. There were four robbery reports in 2018 and two in 2019; 108 assault reports in 2018 and 124 in 2019; 30 burglaries in 2018 and 32 in 2019. Thefts rose from to 202 from 190 over the course of 2018 to 2019. Vehicle thefts rose from five to 10. Total crimes rose from 352 to 398 over the period.
The report indicated there were 91 adult, marijuana-related drug arrests in 2018, while there were 79 in 2019. There were 14 juvenile arrests for the same offense in 2018 and 25 in 2019. Cocaine-related arrests of adults rose from 8 in 2018 to 22 in 2019. There were no cocaine-related arrests of juveniles during the period. Tobacco/vape violations rose from 28 in 2018 to 54 in 2019.
There was a total of 17,284 incidents, or an average of 47 per day, handled by the Watertown Police Department in 2019.
Each police shift consists of eight officers and one sergeant, and these officers work a schedule of five days on and three days off.
The report said each officer’s equipment for working outside the department in the city costs $6,631 and its total weight is about 20 pounds. It consists of, among other items, a body camera, bullet-resistant vest, radio, pepper spray, Glock Model 22 gun, extra bullets and handcuffs.
The report, which is available on the city’s website, also addresses professional standards, school resource officers, drunk and drugged driving cases, drug task force, communications, training, investigations, emergency detention and detox, use of force, active shooter training, the K9 unit and use of a community service officer.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski described his department as a progressive and professional police organization dedicated to serving the Watertown community.
“The men and women of the Watertown Police Department have been proudly serving and protecting the City of Watertown since 1853, and they continually strive for excellence,” Kaminski wrote in the report. “As a department, we know that we cannot succeed without the help and support of the community.”
Kaminski said the Watertown Police Department possesses a strong set of values that direct how its work is accomplished, and all members of the department strive to conduct business in a fair and consistent manner.
“We have a foundation built on the community policing philosophy, and a strong emphasis is placed on building partnerships within the community to improve the quality of life in our city,” the chief said. “We have, and continue to build, strong partnerships to keep our city safe, as well as prevent crime and disorder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.