Jefferson class of 2020 graduates online

JEFFERSON — Born in the shadow of the 9-11 terrorist attacks and graduating “remotely” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson’s Class of 2020 is one for the history books.
And so was the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony Sunday. Rather than occurring in front of a packed auditorium and then spilling out onto the street in a flurry of hugs and handshakes, the school’s first-ever online ceremony took place in students’ individual homes, as graduates and their immediate families crowded around the computer to watch the pre-taped ceremony remotely.
While there was no stage to cross, each graduate did have a chance to add a short video clip to the ceremony for a personal touch.
Senior class President Mya Magner had the honor of giving the first student speech, celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2020, members’ resilience during these unique and trying times, and the history they’re helping to make.
“Seniors, we have lost countless memories and endured many hardships, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say some days felt impossible,” Magner said. “But we have remained resilient. We have found the good. We have overcome defeat.”
Magner said perseverance will define this class — their ability to overcome obstacles and maintain a smile throughout countless challenges.
“The Class of 2020 is one that will truly go down in history, and I am grateful to have been a part of this with every single one of you,” Magner said.
Exchange student Francesca Volpe of Italy, who did not get to finish her year in the school building, but also got pulled away from experiencing her full exchange year in Jefferson due to the pandemic, spoke on her memories of Jefferson.
“(Despite) everything I’ve been through, I would do it all over again a thousand times,” the exchange student said. Among the memories that will resonate for a lifetime, she listed experiencing her first snowfall, learning — or, rather, attempting to learn — to ski, homecoming week, fun AFS weekends during which she met people from all over the world, and all of the small moments at school and at home with her friends and host family.
Ian Sande, the second-ranked student in the Class of 2020 in terms of academics, commented in his salutatory address about how different this senior year has been.
“I don’t believe any of us were expecting to work, communicate, or finish classes in a state of isolation, away from our classmates and friends,” he said.
“In this unprecedented time, it has been difficult for us to accept the reality of what is going on in our country and the world,” Sande said. “Many of us are scared, confused and upset about something we cannot control.”
“There will be darker days ahead of us too, and that is when hope is needed the most,” Sande said. “We have to be greater than our struggles.”
Valedictorian Anna Kallsen looked back on all of the milestones of high school.
The sophomore year brought harder classes, driving lessons and licenses, and the tendency to park 50 feet away from anyone else in the student lot, ideally in a slot where they could “pull-through.”
By the junior year, some students were running on three hours of sleep a night as the difficulty of their classes and other responsibilities ramped up.
“At this point, our blood is 60 percent coffee instead of water, so you can’t even tell,” she said. Still, prom offered a respite — and a great opportunity to procrastinate studying. Meanwhile, the ACT loomed ahead.
The senior year was supposed to be the grand finale.
“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” Kallsen said. “Wearing the cap and gown. Walking the stage. Accepting our diploma,” she said.
“We may never get the closure to our high school experience that other classes got, and it’s okay to be sad,” she noted.
“Though it feels too soon, it is time to drive past the school and toward the rest of our lives,” Kallsen said. “This pandemic will be in the shadow of our accomplishments, not the other way around.”
“I know how unsettling uncertainty is,” the valedictorian said. “I am filming this in May and I don’t know the world that will receive it in June. But realize the rest of our lives are not entirely out of control. We may not be able to predict the future, but together we can create it.”
Nate Fischer, an alumnus of Jefferson High School who graduated in 1995 and has been living in Hong Kong, was the commencement speaker.
In this time of pandemic, Fischer brought up parallels to the year 1918, when the Spanish flu was raging throughout the U.S. and the world.
He asked students to examine, for a moment, what they’d do if they could turn back time to the moment before their birth and determine the rules for the world they would be born into.
In the rural, small-town setting of Jefferson, Fischer said he learned the value of hard work and perseverance.
As today’s graduates move on to different schools, communities, jobs and lives, Fischer asked them to dream big — but also to remember their roots.
“Remember this town,” he said, stating that the teachers, coaches, and administrators Jefferson students have had over the years, in addition to their families, have helped lay down a core set of values which will guide these graduates and help them overcome the challenges of today and of the future.
The online ceremony was produced in partnership with Herff Jones and its technology partners StageClip and MarchingOrder.
The district has tentatively slated an in-person graduation ceremony in August.
