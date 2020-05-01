Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland has proclaimed May 3 to May 9 Public Service Recognition Week.
The city acknowledges the nation’s civil servants for their hard work and willingness to serve their fellow citizens. The contributions of these dedicated men and women strengthen the community and make a profound difference in the lives of its citizens, the proclamation states.
Members of local workforces bring incredible skills, tireless dedication, and selfless service to a broad range of career fields, according to the proclamation. The city is duty-bound to residents to operate at the highest levels of capability and competency. I am confident that our devoted civil servants will execute their missions so that we have a vibrant, efficient, and flourishing community, the proclamation reads.
Every day, civil servants help make Watertown better, safer, and stronger. This week, we honor their efforts and extend our gratitude for their exceptionalism and steadfast commitment to serving the citizens.
The mayor encourages the community to observe Public Service Recognition.
