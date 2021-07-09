Cash bond set at $25,000 for a Beaver Dam man for making threats to police

JUNEAU — Cash bond was set at $25,000 Wednesday for a Beaver Dam man charged with making violent threats to law enforcement.
John Cowen, 41, is facing 16 total counts, nine of which are felonies, including resisting an officer, obstructing, fourth-degree sexual assault and unlawful telephone use.
Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim ordered Cowen not to consume any intoxicants and maintain absolute sobriety. He was ordered not to make any 911 calls without an actual emergency. Seim also ordered Cowen not to threaten or harass anyone. He also ordered Cowen to not use the telephone that would involve sexual or threatening behavior of any kind.
If convicted, Cowen faces more than 50 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center fielded a call from the Beaver Dam Police Department’s non-emergency number on June 28.
The caller said, “I have a prediction this morning that one of your pigs is going to be shot,” the criminal complaint stated. The number used to make the call was reportedly tied back to Cowen. Sheriff’s detectives called Cowen, who denied placing the call, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, Cowen said he hates several Beaver Dam Police Department officers. Authorities had a non-law enforcement crises negotiator call Cowen, and during their conversation, he made several obscene comments to her.
Between June 28 and 30, law enforcement and communication professionals reportedly received more than 80 harassing and threatening phone calls from Cowen.
On June 30, law enforcement went to take Cowen into custody at his home. Law enforcement reported smelling a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Cowen.
His speech was also thick and slurred, according to the criminal complaint.
During the arrest, multiple officers reported in the criminal complaint that Cowen was uncooperative, belligerent, resistive and made sexual requests.
Cowen allegedly touched a deputy inappropriately as well as a nurse at the Beaver Dam Hospital.
He has a review hearing set for July 14 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 15. Both hearings will be held in Dodge County Circuit Court.
