JUNEAU — After a one-day trial Thursday, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger found a Butler man guilty of not having a valid driver’s license at the time of a fatal crash three years ago.
Pfitzinger found Robert Underwood, 49, formerly of Juneau, guilty on two felony counts of knowingly operating a vehicle while suspended causing death and knowingly operating a vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.
According to a criminal complaint, Underwood was driving a Land Rover on State Highway 60 in September of 2017 in the Town of Rubicon when he crossed the center line and struck a passing Chevrolet Trax. The Chevrolet’s driver, Beverly Vincent, 64, of Iron Ridge, was pronounced dead at the scene while her passenger, Bryan Vincent, 65, was flown from the scene with serious injuries.
Underwood told investigators he was coughing, choking and spilled coffee on himself, which led him to abruptly cross the center line. Underwood allegedly said he paid the fine, but when he went to have his license reinstated, he said the line was “crazy long” and he had an errand to run so he just left, the complaint states.
Underwood is facing a $20,000 fine and nine-and-a-half-years in prison. Repeat offender enhancers could increase the fines and incarceration time at the judge’s discretion. A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered Thursday.
Underwood is due back in Dodge County Circuit Court Sept. 24 for a sentencing hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.